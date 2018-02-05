Download the 13News Now App

With a pre frontal trough and two cold fronts moving through the area today, expect scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs today will be seasonable, topping out in the upper 60s. Late this evening, the rain will begin to taper off and skies will gradually clear overnight. It will be a bit chilly tonight though with lows dropping into the 40s in many locations!

Tomorrow will be mainly dry and sunny, but highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than average. It will also be windy behind the fronts that move through today with gusts as high as 35 mph at times. High pressure slides over the area though and that will keep rain chances at a minimum throughout the remainder of the week.

Happy Saturday!

