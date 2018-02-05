Good morning! It is Monday, Labor Day, September 3, 2018!

Despite technically being in Meteorological Fall we will still feel like its the middle of Summer. Hazy, hot and humid conditions persist for the next few days as high pressure remains present over our region. Today will also likely feature a few isolated thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon.

Back to school and work, tomorrow will feature a similar setup with an even smaller chance at an afternoon storm.

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Florence which will slowly intensify over the next 5 days as it works across the Atlantic. It isn't outside the realm of possibility that Florence may work its way into our forecast here in Hampton Roads by the end of next weekend. This storm really needs to be watched.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Potential Tropical Cyclone #7 has developed, this will be named Gordon in the next day or two as it moves into an area conducive for it to intensify and impact the Gulf Coast later this week. Also, a new Invest 92-L has emerged off the coast of Africa, this will likely become the next named storm, Helene by next weekend.

