The same overall pattern holds once again for today. That means we will see the risk for isolated showers with heavy downpours, particularly in the afternoon.

A few showers out there early this morning along with areas of fog. This will give way to a relative period of calm conditions under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon hours ahead of a few storms and showers firing up.

Conditions improve for tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies expected with temperatures rebounding back to around 90. It will be hot and humid for midweek, highs approaching the middle 90s with heat index values over 100°!

