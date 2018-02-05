After a couple of drier days the unsettled weather is set to return to Hampton Roads as a front stalls over the region. A passing shower or thunderstorm will be possible this evening with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances go up a bit this weekend, but it will not be a total washout. Thunderstorms will be diurnal in nature, which means they will likely build during the heat of the afternoon and die down once the sun sets. Temperatures will be close to normal, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

