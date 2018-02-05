Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Tuesday, September the 25th!

A warm front will lift through the region today increasing our chances of seeing more rain later this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures continue running well above average in the middle 80s.

A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday ahead of the associated cold front that will arrive likely after sunset. Temperatures nearly 10° above average in the upper 80s to near 90. More showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Friday as the cold front slowly pushes through, we'll notice a huge drop in temperatures Thursday though, highs in the middle 70s.

We are still on track to have the warmest September on record, and we are more than two degrees warmer than second place 1881.

