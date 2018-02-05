A stationary front is draped just to our south, leading to some more unsettled weather for the start of the workweek. A few isolated showers will be likely this evening and tonight as lows drop to around 70°.
Highs tomorrow will once again be in the lower to mid 80s with scattered showers around. We are not looking at a widespread, non-stop rain event, but showers will be off and on throughout the next few days. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by Wednesday.
