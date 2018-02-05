Download the 13News Now App

A cold front will move through the area overnight before stalling across the Carolinas, leading to some unsettled weather this week. A few showers will be possible overnight, especially in western parts of Hampton Roads. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow is when we really start to feel the effects from the cold front. There will likely be a wide range in high temperatures on Sunday, with readings in the upper 60s to the north and lower 80s to the south. There will also be some off and on scattered showers through the day, but there will be plenty of breaks as well.

With the stalled front close to Hampton Roads, rain chances will stay in the forecast for much of the week..

