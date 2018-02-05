We're seeing a soggy start to the workweek with widespread shower activity this morning. Rain is expected to stick around through much of the day with some possible embedded thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler than average and will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A warm front is expected to pass though Hampton Roads by later today which will help to bring more moisture and heat to the area. Due to high pressure off the coast, the system will continue to be stalled over our area and bring us storm and rain chances each day this week.

Temperatures will start to climb by the middle of this week with highs returning to near normal levels in the middle upper 80s.

Have a great Monday and don't forget the umbrella today!

