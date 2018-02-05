Download the 13News Now App

A warm front will lift through the region tomorrow, bringing more showers and warmer weather to Hampton Roads.

For this evening, showers should clear most areas before midnight as partly cloudy skies prevail. Some patchy fog will be possible by morning as well. Overnight lows will be around 70°.

For Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies as we start the day. Showers will develop and push north during the afternoon as highs climb into the middle 80s. It will be even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. A cold front arrives on Thursday.

We are still on track to have the warmest September on record, and we are more than two degrees warmer than second place 1881.

