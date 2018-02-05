Good morning, it is Saturday, August the 11th.

Clouds have rolled in and so have more rain showers. Despite an increased rain chance this weekend it will NOT be raining at all times. However, when it does rain you can expect it to come down very heavily and it may lead to some isolated areas of flooding.

I see the best chances for showers early this morning leading to a break in the action through early afternoon. Daytime heating takes over and produces more widespread showers and storms this afternoon. It will be a warm and muggy day, highs in the upper 80s and the more sunshine we see press through the clouds the better shot at more rain later in the day.

Sunday looks very similar. Mainly dry conditions in the morning leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will continue into Monday before we begin to clear things out.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC