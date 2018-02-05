Good morning! It is Monday, August the 20th.

We're looking at a mostly cloudy and unsettled start to the work week. The cold front that pulled through the region Saturday evening is stalled just to our southeast and will be the catalyst for more unsettled weather over the next few days.

Not a total washout but showers and thunderstorms will be in the vicinity today, tonight and tomorrow. I have some really good news though! Once the front clears the region we are in for some of the best weather so far this summer and it will be a teaser to Autumn.

Come Thursday onwards a Canadian air mass builds in from the northwest. We are talking low humidity and below normal temperatures around 80 right into next weekend! Enjoy!

