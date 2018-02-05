Temperatures have returned to more seasonable levels behind the potent cold front that brought last night's severe thunderstorms. The seasonable weather will stick around for a few more days before the heat and humidity return.

A few isolated showers will be possible this evening along the stalled frontal boundary. Lows will drop to the upper 60s later tonight.

There are signs that we may see an area of low pressure develop along the front Tuesday night into Wednesday. This may bring increased rain chances, especially in southern parts of Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina. Highs will be in the lower 80s Tuesday and mid 80s Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures climb back to around 90°, and the heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend.

Live Radar:

© 2018 WVEC