We have another day of cool, seasonable weather in store for us today with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds early, but by this afternoon you can expect mostly cloudy conditions. We keep the chance of a stray shower or two in the forecast today, but most of us stay dry. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s, so it won't be quite as cool as Friday or Saturday night. We also have a warm front moving through the area late tonight and that's going to help warm up our temperatures for the start of the work week .

Tomorrow, highs will climb into the low 80s, but the warm weather won't stick around long. Tomorrow night we will see a cold front move through and that won't only bring our temperatures back down to seasonable levels, it will also bring rain chances through Wednesday.

Happy Sunday!

