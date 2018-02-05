Download the 13News Now App

A lingering cold front will bring a few showers to coastal Virginia and North Carolina tonight and tomorrow, but more seasonable temperatures this weekend. Temperatures tonight will drop back to around 70° and climb to near 80° tomorrow. Isolated showers will be possible.

As the front finally pushes south on Saturday, drier air will work it's way in. This will bring partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures warm up a bit next week, climbing back into the mid 80s.

