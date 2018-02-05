The seasonably hot weather continues for Independence Day but a drop in temperatures is expected this weekend. Until then, hot days and muggy nights continue.

Mainly clear skies are expected this evening and tonight, though a few clouds will roll in by morning. It will be muggy and warm with lows in the middle 70s.

Easterly winds help keep temperatures closer to normal tomorrow and Thursday, with afternoon readings in the middle to upper 80s. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow, but our rain chances increase a little bit each day as a cold front draws closer Friday night into Saturday.

With the arrival of the cold front, temperatures will drop into the lower 80s this weekend. While there is a good chance of rain Saturday, especially for the first half of the day, Sunday is looking dry with a nice break in the heat and humidity.

