Good morning, it is Monday, November the 5th.

We're tracking periods of rain this morning as a disturbance works through the region. It will mainly be a morning event leading to some partial clearing this afternoon as winds turn to the west. Temperatures will be well above average not only today, we're expecting highs in the lower 70s but even more so tomorrow.

Partly sunny skies kick off your Tuesday, breezy out of the southwest will push our temperatures into the lower 80s ahead of a cold front. We will have to watch this closely. As the front slams into a warm, humid, unstable air mass we will likely see a line of showers and storms develop. There is the chance that these storms turn severe with gusty winds and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed the region under a Slight Risk, Tier 2 threat for Day 2.

The front clears by early Wednesday and sunshine returns along with more seasonable temperatures. Our next system arrives late week with more rain, behind this system looks to be one of the coldest air masses we've seen yet this season. Highs by early next week will likely not get out of the 50s.

