Once again we saw a few pop up showers this afternoon. That activity will wind down this evening as we have another muggy and warm night ahead with lows in the 70s.

Highs will climb back into 90s tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front. That front should provide enough instability for showers and thunderstorms to develop Friday afternoon and last into at least the first half of Saturday. Some thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could have some very heavy downpours with them.

The bigger part of the weather story will be the drop in temperatures and relief from the humidity that we will see behind the cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday.

Have a great day!

