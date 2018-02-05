A slow-moving front will move into the region tonight, eventually stalling across the Carolinas. This means more unsettled weather as we start the week.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight with lows in the middle 70s.

It won't be quite as hot on Sunday, but we bring back the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms due to the stalled front. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 80s.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the middle of next week with high temperatures closer to seasonal averages. The pattern looks to break by late in the week.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC