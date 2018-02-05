A cold front will drop in from the northwest tomorrow and slowly push southeast, leading to showers and thunderstorms and a large spread in temperatures from north to south. Southern locations will see highs climb into the middle to upper 80s while northern spots might not get out of the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase, as will rain chances tomorrow, with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. This unsettled weather will continue into Sunday.

We carry the thunderstorm chances into next week, warming back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TROPICS:

Florence continues to move through an area of significant wind shear, which has kept the storm from strengthening. Florence is a tropical storm and is located about 1600 miles from Hampton Roads, moving west at 8 mph. On this path, Florence will still be south of Bermuda in about four days, but slowly strengthening. Beyond that, it is still far too early to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence might have along the East Coast because of great uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength, though the chances of the storm turning and missing the coast altogether are looking slim. It's looking more likely that Florence will make landfall along the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast, though exactly where is still very uncertain.

Wherever Florence ends up going, we will feel some of the effect along the coast, starting late this weekend, with large swells and rough surf.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC