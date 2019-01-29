The weak low pressure center that brought some showers and snow to northern parts of Hampton Roads will push off the coast this evening. Skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight.

Temperatures bounce back tomorrow, warming back up into the middle to upper 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies. And things get even warmer next week. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday and Monday, and in the 60s by Tuesday. We could even see some spots hit 70° by Thursday or Friday! But with the warmer weather will come the chance of a few showers as well. Have a great weekend!

Download the 13News Now App

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram