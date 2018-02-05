The rain from earlier today has cleared out, but the wet weather will not stay away for long as a cold front is set to swing through Hampton Roads Tuesday.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with just a slight chance of an isolated shower possible. Lows will be warm for early November, around 60°.

Clouds will fill in quickly Tuesday as a cold front approaches. It will be breezy, with southerly winds pushing temperatures up to near 80°. A shower or two will be possible in the morning, but thunderstorms will develop and push through between 4 and 10 PM. As the front encounters the warm, humid air mass, there may be enough energy to cause some of the thunderstorms to be on the strong side, with gusty winds and small hail.

The front clears the area by early Wednesday as sunshine and seasonable temperatures return.

Our next system arrives late week with more rain on Friday, then a push of some of the coldest air we have seen so far this fall season. Highs this weekend will likely be in the 50s!

