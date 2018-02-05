Download the 13News Now App

The remnants of Florence battered parts of Virginia earlier today with the worst conditions ending up around Richmond with several reports of tornadoes. One apparent twister took the roof off of a building and killed at least one person. The line that sparked the tornado warnings is moving northeast and should stay out of Hampton Roads tonight, although we could still see a stray shower or storm.

It will be hot for Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Out ahead of the front we will make a run at 90 degrees and it will feel like the mid 90s when the humidity is factored in. There should also be at least some isolated showers and storms, and possibly scattered activity, especially later in the day as the front approaches.

Behind the front is will be cooler for Wednesday with clearing skies. Thursday should be very nice before readings start back up for Friday into the weekend.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC