The tropical fetch of moisture that brought us all the rain last weekend has shifted west, bringing the heavier rain up and along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains. That means our rain chances will primarily come from the daytime heating.

For this evening, a few showers will be around, with a heavier downpour possible, mainly across western parts of Hampton Roads. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The weekend is not looking like a wash out. In fact, rain chances will go down quite a bit on Sunday. For Saturday, however, we are looking at a passing shower or two in the morning with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday as temperatures climb.

Into next week, we still will carry the risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

