Temperatures will remain a bit above normal for the next 5 days with highs ranging from 88 to 93. Each day will have enough humidity to make it feel anywhere from 5-10 degrees hotter than the actual air temperature when the heat index values are calculated.

We will also see at least a chance for isolated thunderstorms each day for the next week. The highest odds will be Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 30%. The lowest chance will be Tuesday at just over 10%.

