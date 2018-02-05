Temperatures will remain a bit above normal for the next 5 days with highs ranging from 88 to 93. Each day will have enough humidity to make it feel anywhere from 5-10 degrees hotter than the actual air temperature when the heat index values are calculated.
We will also see at least a chance for isolated thunderstorms each day for the next week. The highest odds will be Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 30%. The lowest chance will be Tuesday at just over 10%.
Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now
Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.
13News Now Weather Twitter Page
13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow
© 2018 WVEC