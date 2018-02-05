A Heat Advisory will be in place from 11 AM until 8 PM Wednesday as some of the hottest weather we have seen all summer moves into Hampton Roads.

First, for this evening, it will be muggy and warm with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible, mainly along the coast. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow we will make a run on a record high, as temperatures are expected to climb to 96°. The record high is 100° set in 2007. But it will feel even hotter as the humidity, combined with the hot weather, will produce heat index values from 105°-108°. There is only the slightest chance at some relief with a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm.

Rain chances will inch a little higher into the weekend as temperatures remaining steamy.

© 2018 WVEC