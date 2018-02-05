Download the 13News Now App

Not everyone saw rain during the day Tuesday but where it did rain there were a few heavy downpours as a tropical airmass continued to sit over the region. The scattered showers will diminish to isolated showers later this evening, and then die out overnight, although we are expecting some patchy dense fog.

Tomorrow will be hotter again with high humidity making it feel like more than 90. There will also be a few isolated to scattered storms, although hopefully fewer of them than we saw Tuesday.

Cooler air moves in for Thursday behind a cold front and brings a continued chance for some isolated to scattered showers.

The weekend will feature warm air (highs near 80) with a lot of sunshine and just a low chance for a shower during the day Saturday.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC