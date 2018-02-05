High pressure will begin to take control of our weather pattern and help to bring a relatively drier set up for us this week. Keep in mind, we'll continue to see chances of rain in the forecast each day, but that will mainly come in the form of some afternoon storms and showers.

As for today, highs will be topping out in the middle to upper 80s, however with the humidity factored in, it'll feel like it's well into the 90s. Winds will be coming from a southerly direction and may be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. We had some morning showers move through, but we'll also see some isolated to scattered storms by this afternoon, especially in North Carolina.

Tomorrow the chance of storms decreases quite a bit. Any storms that we see will be very isolated in nature. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

we keep at least a slight risk of isolated storms every day through the upcoming work week with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC