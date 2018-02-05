An area of low pressure will continue to track north of the area, decreasing our chance for rain overnight into Sunday morning. It will be warm and muggy with lows around 70°.

Tomorrow should start out mainly dry, but expect more showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The unsettled weather will continue into the work week. Highs will remain close to average. Expect highs in the mid 80s with chance for showers and storms each day.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

