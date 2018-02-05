Download the 13News Now App

It was a pleasant, fall-like weekend across the area. Overnight lows cool to the 60s so it won't be as chilly Monday morning as Sunday morning was. As a cold front approaches and eventually crosses Tuesday, southerly winds pull milder air in for Monday. Highs Monday afternoon reach the 70s and 80s for one day only. The cold front crosses Tuesday morning. This front brings us chances for showers late Monday into early Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard Tuesday morning.

Scattered rain continues Tuesday. Behind the front, temperatures won't budge too much. We start the day in the 60s. Some areas may even experience falling temps under mostly cloudy skies as the day progresses. A slightly warmer day is in store for Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC