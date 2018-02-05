We get to enjoy this quiet fall-like weather for one more day. Sunshine dominates the skies for our area again on Thursday. Highs reach the 50s and 60s as high pressure (read: nice weather) remains in control. As that tracks away from our area, our next weather maker inches closer and closer. Before that happens, another chilly night is in store.

A low pressure system flirts with the coast as it moves northeast tomorrow and Saturday. That brings rain chances and wind to start the weekend. Clouds increase ahead of the storm and unfortunately stick around through much of the weekend. While highs return to the 60s for much of the area, we do have to contend with the not-so-mild conditions through the last weekend of the month.

