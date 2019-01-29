High pressure will gradually move off the coast, bringing a shifting wind and warmer weather to Hampton Roads. But we have one more cold night to get through. With clear skies, temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s.

Temperatures begin to bounce back tomorrow, warming to near our average high of 49°. And things get even warmer this weekend and next week. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday and in the 60s much of next week. We could even see some spots hit 70° on Tuesday!

