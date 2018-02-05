Good morning! It is Friday, June the 29th.

If you were one of the few who experienced a shower yesterday evening then consider yourself the lucky ones. That is the last of the rain chances for several days.

The showers that did form were along a weak front that moved through the area. The short-term effects of that front will be a change in wind direction for today from the north. What does this mean for us? Well, despite it still being warm and humid it won't be AS hot and humid as yesterday. It's the little things.

We'll have sunny skies to enjoy for the next several days here across Hampton Roads. Tonight our winds shift yet again, back out of the south. The weekend brings the heat. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the lower to middle 90s, factor in the high dew points and it will feel like 103°-107° at times, especially Sunday when we expect the core of the heating to be in full gear.

We'll be in a unique position that will spare us from the majority of the extreme heat, most of that is pushed northwards due to the placement of high pressure this weekend and next week. Folks in the Northeast will likely see triple-digit air temperatures with heat indices over 110°!

