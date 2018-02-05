A cold front has crossed the area, shifting our winds out of the north, so it won't be as hot or as humid as it has been. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s.

Expect rather seasonable conditions Friday, but temperatures will remain around 90° with slightly lower humidity. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies.

This weekend we heat things right back up. Both Saturday and Sunday feature mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Next chance at any rain doesn't come until mid-week next week, even those chances are slim.

