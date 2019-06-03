A weak cold front will push through the region tonight, but it will only have a small impact on temperatures. Skies will be clear tonight and lows will be in the 40s.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday. An onshore breeze will mean coastal areas will be in the lower 60s while inland locations will be in the upper 60s to near 70° once again.

It's not until Friday that we see another chance for rain. Showers look to press in during the afternoon hours while temperatures climb back into the upper 60s.

A stray shower or two will possible Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend doesn't look like a washout at this point. It will be very mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

The next widespread rain chance, after Friday, doesn't come until Monday, when highs could approach 80°.

