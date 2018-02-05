A bit of a shift in the wind will mean warmer temperatures tomorrow while Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin a little more than 200 miles off the North Carolina coast. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine again tomorrow, with the exception of coastal North Carolina, where some showers are possible along the Outer Banks, courtesy of Chris. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front will approach the region Wednesday, giving us the chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s. That same front will finally push a stubborn Chris out to sea.

TROPICS:

As of 5 PM Monday, Tropical Storm Chris wass located about 215 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras. Tropical Storm Chris has winds of 70 mph and is currently is sitting over warm water in an area with weak shear. This means Chris will continue to slowly strengthen, likely attaining hurricane status later tonight or tomorrow morning. Chris is also over an area with weak steering currents, and is expected to meander off the coast for another day before being picked up by a front Wednesday. Gusty winds, rough surf, and rip currents are likely through Tuesday.

Beryl has weakened into a remnant low, but there is a chance that it could regenerate into a tropical storm in a few days as it moves into the warmer waters near the Bahamas. At this point, Beryl is not expected to have any impact on Hampton Roads.

