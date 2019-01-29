Even colder weather is set to move in tonight behind a potent arctic cold front. Overnight lows will fall into the teens in most spots, and when we factor in winds, it will feel like the single digits by morning.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs barely making it into the lower 30s under sunny skies. A few clouds will roll through Friday as a weak system passes us by off to the north. A stray rain drop or snow flake will even be possible in northern spots. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Beyond Friday, temperatures start to warm back up, and by early next week, there are highs in the upper 60s in the forecast!

