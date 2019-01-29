Good morning! It is Wednesday, January 30th.

The cold front has pushed out of the region and today we can expect sunshine, windy conditions and cooler temperatures. Highs in the middle 40s is cooler than yesterday but certainly nowhere near arctic air mass criteria. Where is the cold? A secondary front will drop in this evening and that will deliver a huge drop in temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and when we factor in winds gusting over 30mph the wind chill values will be in the single digits by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, highs barely making it to the freezing mark under sunny skies. From Friday on we begin to moderate and by early next week there are 60s in the forecast!

Download the 13News Now App

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram