A coastal low is bringing a wet and windy evening to Hampton Roads, but the fast-moving system will wrap up and push out by midnight. The strongest winds will be right along the coast and the Outer Banks.

Skies clear out and sunshine returns tomorrow. A shifting wind will mean warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s.

An onshore wind will bring a range in temperatures Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s at the coast and upper 60s inland with mostly sunny skies.

Shower chances go up on Friday afternoon and temperatures go up this weekend, with highs in the 70s.

