High pressure will build over the area through Sunday morning, giving us a sunny start to the day. But low pressure will move in late Sunday night and Monday, bringing more wet weather.

It will be a clear and cool night tonight with lows in the 40s. Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed! Sunday will start off sunny, but clouds will roll in during the afternoon as low pressure tracks closer to Hampton Roads. Highs will be in the lower 60s and showers will develop Sunday night.

Showers continue into Monday, tapering off late in the day. Temperatures will climb to near 70°. On Election Day, it will be cloudy with a chance of a passing shower, with better chances Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Highs will climb to near 80°

Enjoy the weekend!

