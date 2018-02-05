Good morning! It is Wednesday, August the 15th.

We're looking at a very similar forecast to what we experienced yesterday here across Hampton Roads. Sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon along with highs around 90. Humidity will be slightly more noticeable but overall still very comfortable.

Winds come in more out of the south tonight, Thursday & Friday. That will not only bring a return to high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s but also the humidity. Heat index values both tomorrow and Friday will likely be in the triple digits.

By late Friday into the weekend, our chances will go up for isolated to scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms.

