Good morning, it is Monday, October the 29th!

Heading into the last few days of October and overall we have recovered from what was a very warm start to the month. By October 15th we were the warmest October on record by more than 5 degrees. Since then we have fallen down the list and are now #5. The last couple of days will feature seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s along with lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

By Halloween, our winds will shift to out of the southwest and we will warm nicely into the lower 70s, the first of November will feature highs in the middle to upper 70s! A front will slowly move through the region with our next rain chance late Thursday into early Saturday before clearing out

Download the 13News Now App

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC