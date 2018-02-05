Good morning! It is Thursday, June the 28th.

Hope you enjoyed the last day of 'seasonable' weather we experienced yesterday because things are heating up beginning today. A warm front has lifted north, winds have shifted out of the south and temperatures are set to soar into the 90s. Dew points are on the rise as well, factor that in with air temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and you'll have heat indices approaching 103°-105° later today.

A few storms pop up due to the daytime heating this evening, heavy downpours would be the main threat. A brief change of pace tomorrow as winds shift yet again, this time out of the north. That will make for a slightly more comfortable day, highs in the upper 80s and a slight drop in humidity under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend we heat things right back up. Both Saturday and Sunday feature mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Next chance at any rain doesn't come until mid-week next week, even those chances are slim.

© 2018 WVEC