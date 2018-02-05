A cold front moved through the area yesterday evening, with it came showers and storms that became more widespread in the overnight. Much of the heavier rain will be wrapping up this morning but a few showers may linger through at least midday.

Winds have shifted out of the northeast and this will gradually lower the humidity and also keep temperatures from coming anywhere near where they topped out at yesterday. Highs today around 80.

Skies gradually clear out this evening and overnight leading to a gorgeous day on Friday, my pick of the week! Temperatures remaining at or below average into the weekend with comfortable humidity levels.

