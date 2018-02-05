Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Wednesday, October the 3rd.

A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the entire eastern seaboard. This means unseasonable warmth remains in our forecast for the foreseeable future. Looking for autumn weather? Looks like you'll have to wait until the middle of the month, at the earliest!

Sunshine accompanied by a southwesterly breeze will build temperatures to near 90 tomorrow afternoon. The average high for this time of the year is now 74°. A weak cold front drops south late Thursday into Friday, it does drop our temperatures into the upper 70s briefly before building back into the 80s this weekend.

