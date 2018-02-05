A stalled front has once again aided thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening, and more showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight as a weak system rides along the front. Any thunderstorms that develop tonight could have some very heavy downpours and gusty winds. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s.

The boundary remains stalled over the area and an onshore wind will mean a bit of a break from the heat and humidity tomorrow, with highs in the middle 80s. A few showers will be possible in the morning, and a thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the 90s roar back! Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100°. It looks like we will get an even bigger break from the heat early next week.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC