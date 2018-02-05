Showers will continue into the overnight hours with a few storms in the mix as well. It will be warm and humid with lows only in the middle 70s.

The unsettled weather will continue into the work week as a trough of low pressure hangs out near the area. Expect showers with afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe. Highs will remain close to average all week long, middle to upper 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

