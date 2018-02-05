A cold front will be pushing through the area today which will result in storm and shower chances by this afternoon. The front is forecast to stall out which will keep the storm chances in the forecast through the weekend with more afternoon storms through the workweek as well.

Highs today will vary quite a bit due to the front. Highs in northeastern North Carolina will be near 90 in many locations while highs on the peninsula and Eastern Shore will only reach into the low 80s. As the morning progresses, clouds will begin to increase and eventually lead to scattered storms by this afternoon and even persisting overnight. Tomorrow's forecast is looking almost identical to today.

We carry the thunderstorm chances into next week, warming back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TROPICS:

Florence is still sitting in an area of significant wind shear, which has kept the storm from strengthening. As it slowly continues to move west, it will encounter more favorable conditions such as a decrease in wind shear and warmer sea surface temperatures, which will lead to it eventually strengthening into a hurricane. Florence is currently a tropical storm and is located about 1500 miles from Hampton Roads, moving west at 9 mph. It is still far too early to determine what impacts Florence might have along the East Coast because of great uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength, though the chances of the storm turning and missing the coast altogether are slim. It's more likely that Florence will make landfall along the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast, though exactly where is still very uncertain.

Wherever Florence ends up going, we will feel some of the effects along the coast and those effects will begin this weekend with rough surf, large swells, and a risk of rip currents.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

