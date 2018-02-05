Good morning, it is Friday, July the 20th!

I urge you to get outside and take advantage of the nice weather today because come tomorrow, conditions go downhill!

High pressure holds on for one more day, well, at least the majority of today. Sunshine kicks off your Friday but it won't stick around all day. A storm is brewing to the south and the leading edge of the cloud cover will begin streaming into our region by this evening. There is even the chance for a shower or two to the south before the day is out.

A rather potent storm system takes shape and hugs the coastline tonight into Saturday. The good news is that it will be a fast mover. Expect rain to develop tonight with embedded thunderstorms, becoming heavy at times Saturday morning into early afternoon before tapering to isolated showers later in the day. The problem then lies with the associated frontal boundaries that will try and swing through and push east and eventually out of the area. Not this time around. A strong ridge of high pressure building back westwards over the eastern Atlantic will act as a block. Effectively bringing the weather pattern along the east coast to a grinding halt. The associated cold front will stall and several waves of energy will travel up from the tropical Gulf of Mexico and bring days of unsettled, wet weather to the region. We could be stuck in this pattern for 7+ days. On top of the wet weather, we also turn extremely muggy and warm through next week. So, again, enjoy today!

