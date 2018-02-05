Another hot and humid day is in store with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s today. High humidity levels will make it feel like it's in thetriple digits with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

A cold front will begin to move through the area this evening which will give us the chance of some thunderstorms. Some of these storms and showers could linger in to the overnight hours.

Behind the cold front we will have relatively cooler temperatures to kick off the work week. Monday will feature highs in the middle 80s with much lower humidity compared to today. The heat makes a comeback by the second half of the work week.

Have a great weekend!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC