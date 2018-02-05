A warm front will lift through late this evening, bringing scattered thunderstorms and a hot weekend! Isolated early-evening thunderstorms are expected to become more numerous later this evening as the front lifts through. Any thunderstorms that develop will likely have some very heavy downpours due to the very humid, almost tropical, air mass in place. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the 90s roar back in a big way! Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values around 105°. An afternoon thunderstorm or two will be possible Saturday afternoon and again late Sunday with a cold front. It looks like we will get a brief break from the heat next week.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC